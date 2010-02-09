Soltanieh: Window for nuclear negotiations still open

Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Monday that the window for nuclear negotiations is still open.

Referring to the possibility of new international sanctions against his country, Ali-Asghar Soltanieh told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, “If they (other countries) come to the conclusion that they had better have a cooperative environment or approach rather than the language of threat, and they are ready to come to the negotiating table, our proposal is still on the table.”But he said the new enrichment program, at the Natanz plant, begins on Tuesday.“As (of) tomorrow, the steps will start in fact under the full scope, safeguards, and the supervision of the (IAEA) inspectors.” Soltanieh’s interview with CNN came hours after President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said Iran will begin enriching uranium up to 20 percent, compared to 3.5 percent now.Soltanieh said Iran had decided to advance its enrichment program because it had been waiting months for international action.“For nine months, we have hesitated to do so because we wanted to give the opportunity for the others. We think the framework of the IAEA (is) to have some sort of international cooperation to open a new chapter of cooperation, rather than confrontation.”He said Iran will produce enough nuclear fuel for Tehran’s research reactor, which he said is roughly about 116 or 120 kilograms.The research reactor will produce medical isotopes. Until now, only a few countries were known to have the technology for such work.Soltanieh insisted Iran does have the expertise to move forward with its nuclear program.“We have in fact the infrastructure and the technology know-how. We have already been able to manufacture the fuel rods,” he added.“Of course, it is the first experience… but we have proved that we will be able to do it. And this is, in fact, the confidence that Iranian scientists have got.”(Source: CNN)