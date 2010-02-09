Bahman 22 is golden opportunity for unity: Rohani

TEHRAN – Hassan Rohani, the Expediency Council Strategic Research Center director, says Bahman 22 is a golden opportunity that should be utilized to foster unity and heal the wounds opened after the post-election incidents.

The remarks by Rohani came as Iranians are preparing to mark the 22 Bahman rallies which fall on Thursday, February 11.If all groupings utilize the opportunity on Bahman 22nd, then an atmosphere of unity can prevail in the country, Rohani told the Mehr News Agency in an interview published Tuesday.Rohani said both the supporters of the administration and critics should take part in the Bahman 22nd rallies and chant revolutionary slogans.Rohani went on to say that one of the most important gifts of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 was political independence.Commenting on the June 12 presidential election, he said from a certain perspective the fact that some people protested the result of the election shows that they care about their votes and will come to the scene and demand a re-run if they have doubts about the result of an election.Rohani said constructive criticism is not only allowed but it is a political and social duty.The former National Security Council chief said that in a country with Islamic democracy, criticism and protest are allowed. It is not possible to have democracy without criticism, he noted.He said protesting against the result of an election is a right but confronting the system and breaking the law are not justified.He said it is not in the interest of the country to accuse certain revolutionary figures, who protested the result of the election, of having links with Mossad or the CIA.“When they link certain people to CIA, it means that the CIA managed this country for 8 years and we did not realize,” he noted