Officials: Afghan avalanche kills 15, strands 100s

KABUL (AP) -- Avalanches in a mountain pass north of Kabul have killed at least 15 people, injured more than 50 and left hundreds stranded on blocked roads, Afghan officials said Tuesday.

The avalanches took place Monday following heavy snows in the Salang Pass that links the Afghan capital with the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and rescuers worked through the night to save more than 200 people, said Gen. Abdul Rahman Sayedkhail, Parwan provincial police chief. He said 54 people were injured.""It's very heavy snow. We're cleaning the roads. So far, we have found 15 bodies, including women and children, he said.""There's still danger from avalanches there so that's why our work is a little slow,"" Rahman said.About 100 Afghan soldiers were mobilized to join police and others in the rescue efforts, along with four helicopters, several ambulances and several bulldozers, Defense Ministry spokesman Gen. Mohammad Zahir Azimi said.""Unfortunately there were more avalanches this morning which made our work a little difficult, but we are trying to rescue people,"" he said.Military helicopters were dropping food packages to people stuck on snow-blocked roads, Interior Ministry spokesman Zemerai Bashary said.