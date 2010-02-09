Brown to face Iraq inquiry in early March

LONDON (AFP) – Prime Minister Gordon Brown will appear before the public inquiry into the Iraq war in early March, a spokesman for the probe said on Tuesday.

Brown was chancellor at the time of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, and is being called to give his account of the conflict several weeks after former premier Tony Blair gave his long-awaited evidence on January 29.Inquiry chairman John Chilcot initially said he would not call Brown or any other serving ministers until after the general election, which must be held by early June at the latest, to avoid it dominating the political campaigns.But following pressure from opposition parties, Brown wrote to Chilcot saying he was happy to appear at any time.Organizers said they would hold a ballot for seats in the public gallery due to the anticipated “high demand” for places, as they did for Blair's session.