Sri Lanka's Fonseka treated like 'an animal': wife

COLOMBO (AFP) – The wife of Sri Lankan ex-army chief Sarath Fonseka accused the government on Tuesday of abducting her husband and treating him “like an animal” following his dramatic arrest.

“This is not an arrest. It is an abduction,” a tearful Anoma Fonseka said at a press conference at her Colombo home.Fonseka, who lost his challenge for the presidency in a January 26 election, was arrested Monday night by military police who stormed the offices of the opposition alliance which had backed his candidacy.Anoma Fonseka complained that her 59-year-old husband had been “dragged out and treated like an animal” by the soldiers.“I don't know where he's being held. I don't know his condition. He needs regular medication.“We always knew that the government will try to arrest my husband, but we never thought they would do it in such a disgusting manner,” she said through sobs.