Toyota to recall 437,000 hybrids over brake issue

TOKYO (Dow Jones) -- Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it is recalling 437,000 high-tech hybrid vehicles worldwide due to problems with their anti-lock braking systems, amounting to the latest development in a recall saga that is sullying the company's reputation for reliability.

Starting Feb. 10, Toyota will conduct a voluntary safety recall in the U.S. for about 133,000 2010 Model Year Prius cars and 14,500 Lexus Division 2010 HS 250h cars to update software in the ABS. The system helps prevent wheels from locking and the vehicle from skidding.Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Europe said it will recall 52,903 units of its third generation Toyota Prius in Europe for the same reason.“The number of reported cases and the possibility that the problem could continue were the key factors behind our recall decision,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda, a member of the auto maker's founding family, said at a press conference.“Whenever we find flaws or mistakes we make sure to correct them …that's part of our kaizen (continuous improvement) DNA,” he added.