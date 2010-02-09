Bust of Imam Khomeini unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN -- A bust of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, was unveiled Tuesday during a ceremony in Tehran’s Sadabad Cultural Historical Complex.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Director Hamid Baqaii and a number of other CHTHO officials attended the ceremony.The statue has been installed at the anthropology museum of the complex.The bust, made of resin by Rafik Margaryan, was commissioned by the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works.An exhibition of documents on the 1979 Iranian revolution also opened on the sidelines of the ceremony.After the victory of the revolution, the Qajar era palace, Sadabad, was converted into a museum complex displaying paraphernalia of the Pahlavi royal family and a number of other Iranian artifacts.