Iran urge Turkey to make more efforts to break Gaza siege

TEHRAN -- Supreme National Security Council Secretary Saeed Jalili has called on Ankara to make more efforts to break the Gaza blockade.

The security official made the comments in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davout Oglu late on Tuesday in Tehran.Jalili also called for expansion of ties between Tehran and Ankara.The Turkish foreign minister called for increasing friendly relations with Tehran. He also expressed his country’s stance in supporting Iran’s nuclear program