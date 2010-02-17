Fergie: Roo one of the best

Sir Alex Ferguson believes Wayne Rooney now has to be ranked alongside the world's best footballers and has backed the Manchester United striker to reach 30 goals this season.

Rooney took his tally to a personal best of 25 on Tuesday night by heading home a brace as United beat AC Milan 3-2 in the San Siro in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.""He could break 30,"" said Ferguson.""This season in particular, over the last two months, there has been a marked improvement in his game.""Confidence has a lot to do with it of course.”(Source: Skysports)