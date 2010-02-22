Alonso: Best car I've ever had

After three test sessions spent getting to grips with Ferrari's new F10, Fernando Alonso has labelled it ""the best car I've ever had"".

The Spaniard, who joined the Scuderia at the end of last season, spent Friday and Saturday putting the car through its paces at Jerez.Alonso was respectively second and sixth quickest overall on his days in the cockpit but nevertheless put in some impressive times during his long-distance runs as Ferrari focused on race simulations.(Source: Skysports)