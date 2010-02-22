Kenyan skier out of Games after illness

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's only ski racer, Philip Boit, is back home without participating in his planned last Winter Olympics after falling ill in the United States.

The 39-year-old veteran of three Winter Olympics and three world championships said he had now postponed his retirement from cross-country skiing until next year.""Unfortunately, I failed to make the qualifying times in competitions arranged for me in the United States to qualify for the Games after I fell ill,"" Boit told Reuters by telephone from his home in Eldoret on Monday.