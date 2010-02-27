Iranian intelligence officers arrest Wahhabi-minded extremists

TEHRAN – The intelligence agents have arrested a number of extremists and criminals in Western Azerbaijan province.

The Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement on Saturday that the arrested people had infiltrated into some religious centers and coaxed the young into killing people.These people were Wahhabi-minded and had martyred a soldier and a Sunni cleric last year, the statement added.They were also trying to carry out similar terrorist attacks against some other people.The statement also said six Kalashnikov guns and handguns and some ammunition were seized from them