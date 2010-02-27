US govt forwards $1.45bn aid for Pakistan

The Obama administration sent lawmakers a plan for $1.45 billion in aid for Pakistan this year, funding water, energy and other projects as well as a media campaign to counter extremist views.

The 2010 spending plan was sent to lawmakers late on Thursday as part of the US administration’s obligation to consult Congress over the civilian aid package.The aid is aimed at expanding ties with Islamabad beyond military spending, which amounted to more than $10 billion over the past nine years.“It represents a rebalancing of the military and civilian assistance,” Deputy Secretary of State Jack Lew told Reuters of the package, part of a $7.5 billion, five-year aid plan passed by Congress for Pakistan last year.The 15-page spending plan said the Obama administration was working closely with Pakistan’s government to design “high-impact” projects in energy, agriculture, water and education and to improve services and economic opportunities for people in areas susceptible to extremism.The “funding will help build the capacity of the government of Pakistan to provide basic services while extending its writ in poorer areas vulnerable to extremism,” said the report.The biggest chunk of the money – just over a billion – covers economic support, including funds to build up weak government capacity at both the local and national levels.