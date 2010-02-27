Turkish crisis

A picture was published Thursday of Turkish President Abdullah Gul sitting at a table between his Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the armed forces, Gen. Ilker Busbug.

The body language of his two guests was telling. Even if they were trying to appear relaxed for the cameras, their posture was tense and they were regarding each other warily.The reason for this meeting, which lasted several hours after the media have been hustled out, was the arrest of 40 military officers accused of plotting to create civil unrest as a precursor to a fourth military coup since the Turkish republic was founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923. These supposed plans come on top of still proceeding trials of the alleged ultra-nationalist plotters, among whom are former senior military men. Members of the Ergenekon group, they were also scheming to undermine stability with a campaign of violent attacks.Gen. Busbug has denied vehemently that there is any military plot. After Thursday’s meeting he insisted that the armed forces were dedicated to upholding the democratic constitution. However much Turks might like to believe him, the military’s record is clear. Though egged on by outside forces — the 1960 coup that overthrew the left-wing government of Adnan Menderes was almost certainly backed by the CIA as well as right-wing political opponents — Turkey’s soldiers have always claimed that they were acting to protect the Ataturk’s republican legacy. Each time they had cleaned up what they deemed to be the mess created by civilian politicians (in the case of Menderes, they hanged the elected prime minister), they have always marched back to their barracks. Not even the army has ever pretended it was particularly good at running the country.Indeed, in terms of governance, the two years of the last coup in 1980 were something of a shambles. This intervention was, however, widely welcomed because the murderous campaign of rival extremists that had taken over the streets.In all three armed services, Turkey has a million men under arms and the largest army in Europe. However, the top brass know that their conscript forces have changed. Though discipline remains ferocious and conscripts are generally posted to well away from their homes, junior officers, both professional and conscripted, are these days less prepared to accept the rigid armed forces ethos. The strong electoral majority won by Erdogan’s moderate Islamic AK party in 2002 and again in 2007 is undoubtedly reflected in the military’s rank and file. Even if, as alleged, right-wingers have schemed to create civil chaos as trigger for another military intervention, it is possible that there could be widespread dissension in the ranks.The blunt reality is that the tough no-nonsense Kemalist vision of protecting the republic is now compromised. Ataturk is still understandably revered nationwide but the world, and Turkey itself, have moved on. Therefore Turkey’s top commanders need to really mean it when they say that they will now only act on orders from the civil power and in no other circumstances