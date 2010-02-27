Which Intel Core chip is best for you?

The computer industry moves fast, and it's hard to keep track of new features. More and more manufacturers are introducing computers and laptops with Intel's latest line of processors: the Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7. But what's the difference between these three chips? And which one is best for you?

Intel's new i3, i5 and i7 chips are a “good-better-best line-up,” Calder said. The i3 is a less powerful but less expensive chip, and the price and performance go up with the i5 and again with the i7.Computers with Core i3 generally have less impressive specs all around because they are designed to give solid but not spectacular performance at a reasonable price.Computers with the Core i7 chip, on the other hand, are generally powerful throughout and are designed for a variety of tasks. The performance of Core i5 computers will be in the middle of these two.“Ultimately, the impetus for this was simplification,” Calder said. “We had too many brands, not enough focus, and it was hard for buyers to understand our brand structure.”Intel has certainly simplified the process of choosing a processor with its latest naming scheme, but some confusion still remains. For example, there are actually multiple “series” of the i5 and i7 chips.Again, the idea is to offer a range of performance versus price, but multiple i5 and i7 chips muddy the waters a bit. Core i3 chips have fewer cores, no Turbo Boost Technology, integrated graphics and smaller caches. Core i7 chips have more cores, multiple threads, Turbo Boost Technology and larger caches. Core i5 chips vary on all those features.To make sure you're getting the right Core chip for your needs, consult this chart, which reveals all the differences in the chips.Of course, all those specifications aren't necessarily clear to the average computer user. Here are a few details that will help you understand why these Core chips are different and how the differences affect performance.In the chart, Intel delineates the different types of Core chips into “desktop” and “mobile” categories.Desktop obviously refers to desktop computers, but mobile can be confusing. The mobile Core chips are intended not for mobile phones, but for laptops and similar computers that are portable. Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 chips are all too power hungry to use in cell phones, and they are even too power hungry and expensive to be used in netbooks, at least for the near future.More and more programs and operating systems in recent years are implementing this kind of structure, meaning that more cores results in better performance. ThreadsThreads can be thought of as a way to multiply the number of cores in a processor without actually adding physical cores. If the software and operating system support it, (again, more recent versions do), each core can handle two “threads,” or processing tasks, effectively doubling the number of cores on the chip and doubling the number of tasks that can be performed at once. More threads equals more things done at once and faster processing overall. (Source: LiveScience.com)