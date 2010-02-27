Microsoft blogs on Google inquiries

WASHINGTON (The WSJ) -- Microsoft Corp. voiced concern on Friday about the growing online dominance of its chief rival Google Inc., saying antitrust agencies in the U.S. and Europe must determine whether the search company's behavior is illegal.

In a blog posting on its corporate Web site, Microsoft's vice president and deputy general counsel, Dave Heiner, pointed to the growing number of investigations around the world in which Google's business practices were being scrutinized.“Government competition agencies are increasingly focused on Google's growing power in search and online advertising,” Mr. Heiner wrote. He said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and the European Commission had all determined that Google is dominant in search advertising.Google disclosed this week in its own blog posting that the European Commission had made preliminary inquiries about complaints against Google made by three European Internet sites.One was from a Microsoft subsidiary, Ciao.de. The others came from a British price comparison site, Foundem.co.uk, and a French search engine specializing in legal matters, EJustice.fr.The dueling blog posts are the latest sign that the fierce rivalry between the two companies is spilling into the public policy arena. Both companies are lobbying fiercely in Washington D.C. and Brussels to shape laws and regulation in their favor. Google has become an antitrust target around the world, following years in which Microsoft was the subject of charges it abused its market power to crush rivals.Microsoft settled a long-running antitrust suit by the European Commission in December. In the U.S., it operates under the terms of a settlement with the Justice Department.Microsoft said in Friday's post it had met with the U.S. Justice Department and European Commission in recent months as they reviewed its search deal with Yahoo Inc. Both have now cleared the deal without conditions.“As you might expect, the competition officials asked us a lot of questions about competition with Google,” wrote Mr. Heiner. He said they told them a lot about how Google was doing business.“Some of that inevitably gets into Google practices that may be harming publishers, advertisers and competition in search and online advertising,” he wrote.Google declined to comment on Microsoft's blog post on Friday. Earlier in the week, however, it said it would inevitably face more questions about its business as it grows bigger.“This kind of scrutiny goes with the territory when you are a large company,” wrote Julia Holtz, Google's senior competition counsel. “However, we've always worked hard to ensure that our success is earned the right way --through technological innovation and great products, rather than by locking in our users or advertisers, or creating artificial barriers to entry.”