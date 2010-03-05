Iraqi expats in Iran cast their ballots

TEHRAN -- Thousands of Iraqi expatriates went to polling stations across Iran on Friday to cast their ballots ahead of the main polling day for Iraq’s general election on Sunday.

Around 50,000 Iraqi expatriates living in Iran are expected to vote in the parliamentary poll, Iraq’s ambassador to Iran told reporters on Friday.Elections are important for Iraqis and they want a free Iraq, Ambassador Mohammad Majid al-Sheikh stated.He also thanked Iran for helping to organize the polling, saying that Baghdad received substantial support from Tehran in this regard.This is Iraq’s first election since U.S. troops began withdrawing from Iraqi cities, he added.The United Nations refugee agency estimates that around two million Iraqis live abroad and that most left after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.Friday was also the last day of campaigning in Iraq.The Iraqi election commission says polling stations have been set up in nearly 60 cities worldwide and the voting is being staggered over three days for Iraqis residing outside the country.Meanwhile thousands stood in lines at polling stations in Syria and Jordan, home to the largest Iraqi expatriate communities. Voting was also being held in more than a dozen other countries around the world, from Australia to the United States, The Associated Press reported.The United Nations refugee agency estimates that around 2 million Iraqis are living abroad — the majority of whom fled violence following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.Voting abroad will be held for three days, while in Iraq most voters go to the polls on Sunday, choosing a 325-seat legislature. The largest bloc in parliament will try to put together a government to lead Iraq for four key years as U.S. troops withdraw.Syria has nearly 800,000 Iraqi refugees, while Jordan's community is estimated as high as 500,000, according to the UNHCR.The head of the Iraqi election commission in Amman, Nehad Abbas, said turnout out was good.Around 1,000 Iraqi expatriates crammed one balloting station in Amman in an hour early Friday, Abbas said, adding that he expects around 180,000 Iraqis in Jordan to cast their ballot.Voting seemed slower in Lebanon, home to a much smaller community of around 50,000 Iraqis.Photo: An Iraqi family living in Iran flash victory signs as they vote at a polling station in the Dolatabad area, southern Tehran, March 5, 2010. (Reuters photo)