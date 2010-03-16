Iran denounces sacrilegious act of Swedish newspapers

TEHRAN – Iran reacted strongly against the publication of a sacrilegious cartoon of Prophet Muhammad (S) in some Swedish newspapers.

“The disrespect of religious beliefs and ethical values is unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast told a press briefing on Tuesday.He described the move as unethical and provocative and called on the Swedish government to deal seriously with such actions which go against human rights.He regarded the negative effects of such actions as dangerous, insisting that the beliefs and values of the followers of all faiths should be respected.Mehmanparast also warned about the repercussions of such blatant disrespect to religious sanctities.