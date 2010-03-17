Price seeking knockout start

David Price is targeting an explosive start to his boxing year when he faces Martin Grainger in a heavyweight four-rounder on Friday night.

The Leigh Sports Village clash, which is on the undercard of Martin Lindsay's British featherweight title defence against Jamie Arthur, will mark the second time Olympic bronze-medallist Price has faced a British professional opponent.Liverpool fighter Price, undefeated with four wins, has not boxed this year due to a hand injury, but is back to fitness and keen to face Heywood's Grainger, who has a recorded three wins and two losses.""I am in good shape and want to start 2010 with a bang,"" said Price.(Source: Skysports)