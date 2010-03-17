Price seeking knockout start
March 18, 2010 - 0:0
David Price is targeting an explosive start to his boxing year when he faces Martin Grainger in a heavyweight four-rounder on Friday night.The Leigh Sports Village clash, which is on the undercard of Martin Lindsay's British featherweight title defence against Jamie Arthur, will mark the second time Olympic bronze-medallist Price has faced a British professional opponent.
Liverpool fighter Price, undefeated with four wins, has not boxed this year due to a hand injury, but is back to fitness and keen to face Heywood's Grainger, who has a recorded three wins and two losses.
""I am in good shape and want to start 2010 with a bang,"" said Price.
(Source: Skysports)