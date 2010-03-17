Europe divided on aid to Greece

BERLIN (Reuters) - European leaders sent out conflicting signals at the weekend over aid to Greece, with Germany's Angela Merkel urging Athens to solve its debt problems alone and Italy's Silvio Berlusconi strongly backing EU support.

The comments were the latest sign of divisions within the 16-nation euro zone over whether and how best to provide financial help to Greece, whose struggles to cope with soaring debt and deficits have plunged the currency bloc into the deepest crisis of its 11-year existence.Chancellor Merkel, who faces a state election in May, is keenly aware that the German electorate overwhelmingly opposes a bailout for Greece and has hardened her line against the EU making a concrete pledge of financial support.That stance pits her against Brussels and major European partners, who favor strong action to end a speculative assault on Greek assets that has deepened the country's woes by pushing up its cost of borrowing to more than twice that of Germany's.Speaking on Deutschlandfunk radio, Merkel denied Greece had any ""acute financial needs"" and rejected suggestions by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso that EU leaders agree a standby aid package for Athens at a summit this week.""I don't see that Greece needs money at the moment and the Greek government has confirmed that. That's why I'd urge us not to stir up turbulence in the markets by raising false expectations for Thursday's council meeting,"" Merkel said, referring to the March 25-26 summit.""Aid will not be on the agenda at the meeting on Thursday because Greece says itself it doesn't need help right now.""Barroso responded in German daily Handelsblatt, saying the EU urgently needed to resolve the Greece problem ""regardless of the political agenda in member states.""""Securing the stability of the currency union is in Germany's interest,"" Barroso said in an interview to appear on Monday. ""I'm sure Germany will make a constructive contribution to resolving the current crisis.""Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi told Reuters at an election rally in Bologna on Sunday that he was ""absolutely in favor"" of the EU providing aid to Greece.