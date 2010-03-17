Arab League pushes for closer Iran ties

The Arab League chief Amr Moussa wants the 22-nation bloc to engage Iran directly in a step that could undermine U.S. and Israeli efforts to isolate the country, diplomats said Tuesday, AP reported.

Senior U.S. officials including Defense Secretary Robert Gates toured the region last month to urge Arab allies to back Western efforts to increase the heat on Iran over its nuclear program, including through tougher economic sanctions.Arab diplomats said Moussa will present his proposal in a policy document to a two-day Arab League leaders summit in Sirte, Libya, that starts Saturday.The leaders are expected to discuss a range of regional issues, including stalled Middle East peace efforts and Iran.The engagement would take the form of a forum for regional cooperation and conflict resolution that would include non-Arab nations Iran and Turkey, two Arab League diplomats said. They agreed to discuss details of the proposal on condition of anonymity because of their sensitivity.A senior aide to Moussa, Hisham Youssef, confirmed the top Arab diplomat would present the ideas to the summit.A factor behind the Arab push for their own Iran strategy is linked to their frustration over the failure of Washington to stand up to Israel over its insistence on building on land the Palestinians want for a future state.Arab nations look increasingly less likely to align with the U.S. if they feel they are getting nothing in return on Mideast peace efforts.Skepticism is eroding Arab hopes that Obama will be able to help forge a deal between Israel and the Palestinians to end a conflict that has fueled anti-U.S. sentiment in the region.