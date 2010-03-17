Iran to invite India to nuclear disarmament conference: report

Iran is looking forward to Indian participation in a conference on nuclear disarmament it is organizing next month in Tehran, the Times of India reported.

The conference — Nuclear Energy for All, Nuclear Weapon for None — will be held from April 17 to 18.Sources said Iran is expected to formally extend an invitation to the Indian government next week for facilitating participation of officials and nuclear experts. Tehran is also likely to take up the issue with Foreign Minister S M Krishna when he visits Iran soon.Iran is inviting ministers, officials and nuclear experts from over 60 countries for the conference.India, which conducted its first nuclear arms test in 1974, has refused to sign the NPT.