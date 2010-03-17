Erdogan rebuffs Merkel’s call to join Iran sanctions

The Turkish prime minister whose country sits on the UN Security Council as a provisional member has rebuffed calls by the German leader that Ankara joins the West to vote in favor of new sanction against Iran.

Sanctions are ""not a healthy path and...the best route is diplomacy,"" Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Ankara on Monday.Germany has worked closely with the U.S., Britain and France in efforts to approve new sanctions against Iran for its nuclear program.Erdogan said his country has not yet reached a firm decision on how it would vote on a U.S.-backed sanctions resolution.The U.S. and a few of its European allies have been pressing Iran to freeze its uranium enrichment activities. However, Iran as a country that has signed the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), insists that its nuclear activities are solely aimed at producing electricity to meet the nation’s growing demand.The International Atomic Energy Agency is monitoring all the processes of nuclear activities in Iran by installing cameras and making regular inspections.Erdogan had previously said that he was confident that Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful.