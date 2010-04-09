Kahrizak prisoner abuse suspects stand trial

TEHRAN -- The first session of the trial of the 12 suspects in the Kahrizak prisoner abuse case was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The victims’ families, other plaintiffs, and their lawyers all attended the court session, which was held at the headquarters of the Armed Forces Judicial Organization.Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mosadeq, the presiding judge of the trial, said the case contains sensitive information that the law forbids people attending the court sessions from disclosing.The important issue in this case is the administration of justice for all who were involved, he noted.He called on the suspects’ lawyers to fully cooperate with the court.The Kahrizak detention center came into the spotlight after it was revealed that three inmates were beaten to death there. Mohsen Rouholamini, Mohammad Kamrani, and Amir Javadifar were the three men who died at Kahrizak.The three victims had been detained in the post-election unrest in 2009.The Kahrizak detention center, located south of Tehran, was closed on the order of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei because it was substandard