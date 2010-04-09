Nothing new in new U.S. nuclear doctrine, Iran says

TEHRAN – A pursuit of past policies by Washington would cost Americans dearly, Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

International isolation would be one of the consequences of implementing the past U.S. policies, the statement exemplified.The new U.S. nuclear doctrine does not differ with its previous doctrines and it is even more aggressive and it allows the use of nuclear weapons in some cases.The U.S. government released its policy document known as “Nuclear Posture Review” last week, in which the administration called a manifesto ""achieving substantial further nuclear force reductions.""Although it explicitly states that all non-nuclear weapons states are immune from nuclear attack, the statement reserves the use of nuclear weapons against countries like Iran and North Korea, labeled as “outliers” in the paper.The fact that the U.S. wants to give guarantee that it will not use nuclear weapons is worthless since Washington has broken its promises many times and its guarantees would not be acceptable for the NPT signatories, the statement from Iranian Foreign Ministry noted.The fact that the U.S. president did not refer to the Zionist regime as a nuclear weapons developer, shows that U.S. officials’ remarks lack credibility and honesty.The statement further said that the U.S. possesses one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals and it has warehoused several atomic weapons. Washington must impose a deadline for eradicating all of the country’s nuclear weapons, it added.Storing a huge number of nuclear weapons has put the global security in danger and threatening other countries with these weapons has exacerbated the sense of international insecurity, it explained