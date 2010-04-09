The column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies.

Tuesday’s headlines:AFARINESH: Despite warnings about inflationary effects of national budget bill, MPs approve its general outlinesIRAN: International circles surprised at victory of Shias in Iraq’s parliamentary electionEBTEKAR: Behbahani (transport minister) asserts Iran is unique in the region in terms of flight safety!ASRAR: Majlis Research Center’s forecast for next year (starting March 21): Inflation and unemployment rates will riseETELAAT: NATO calls for Islamic countries’ involvement in settling issues facing AfghanistanTEHRAN-EMROOZ: (Some) leaders of pyramid scheme firms arrested, announces Intelligence MinistryPUL: Bank Sepah governor criticizes (administration’s decision) to halt granting home loansHEMAYAT: Dealing with economic corruption cases on the agenda, says deputy Judiciary chiefFARHANG-E ASHTI: Inflation from subsidy redirection plan is an illusion, says Tehran governor generalKAR-O KARGAR: Employers make unprecedented threat, if minimum wage rises, workers will be firedKAYHAN: Iran calls for extradition of PJAK leaderBAHAR: Office of Tehran governor general announces it has not issued warrant for security forces’ entry into Tehran University dormitoryLeading articles:‘ETELAAT’ in an article has covered the viewpoints of MPs and administration officials about the pros and cons of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (March 2010-March 2011). The administration says it has used the prominent experts’ views in drafting the bill, and asserts that the bill marks a breakthrough in writing annual budget plans. The administration also believes it can improve the social welfare considerably, if the MPs approve $40 billion in revenues from subsidy cut savings (to make it able to pay higher amounts of cash subsidies to the households). On the other hand, MPs say they also have sought economic pundits’ viewpoints and believe that there is no special advantage in the budget compared to the previous years’ and hold the view that the sum of income from subsidy cut savings proposed by the administration is inflationary. Most MPs support a precautionary step in the first year to minimize the repercussions.‘KAYHAN’ in its editorial has analyzed the pros and cons of the parliamentary election in Iraq on Sunday. The election was held amid a spate of terrorist attacks, showing that nothing could deter people from turning out massively to determine the fate of their country. Some of the characteristics of this election were interventions by the United States and certain Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia, and their financial support to pro-Saddam groups and elements. Elsewhere the writer opines that the coalitions that will take shape after the new parliament for forming a new government are of paramount importance because the new government should embark on rebuilding the infrastructures and strengthening the national security forces and set policies for national reconciliation and the pullout of foreign forces among other priorities.‘BAHAR’ in an article has strongly supported Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani who has been the target of harsh criticism by extremists. Why certain elements don’t heed the Supreme Leader’s directives and keep slandering and insulting this distinguished revolutionary figure? Have they forgotten Rafsanjani’s brilliant services and shining record? Unfortunately the country’s history is laden with sad examples of eliminating elites. Even when reformists were in power, certain elements used to attack Rafsanjani. At the time, some officials tacitly approved of such moves by keeping silent or even smiling at those who insulted Rafsanjani and did not think that if “elite elimination” becomes a norm, they themselves may one day find the same fate.‘JAM-E JAM’ editorial headlined “Alarm Bells Ringing on Turkey-U.S. Relations” has commented on the recent move of a congressional panel in recognizing the massacre of Armenians as genocide, setting the stage for deterioration in Ankara-Washington relationship. The recognition by the Foreign Relations Committee, though should be passed by the full House, provoked a backlash from Turkish officials. The Turkish government reacted immediately by recalling its envoy and warned that the resolution “could adversely affect our cooperation.” Although the current Turkish government has tried to maintain Turkey’s long-established strategic ties with the United States, it seems the two countries’ relation is souring.