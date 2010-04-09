Everyone should help create calm in society: Rafsanjani

TEHRAN – Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani insisted here on Tuesday that everyone should make efforts to help calm down the tense atmosphere that surfaced in the country after the presidential election.

Moderation has been advised by Islam and heeding this advice can create tranquility and vibrancy in the society, he added.He said rationality and tolerance should prevail in the society.Rafsanjani stated that he has already put forward a number of proposals to resolve the disputes and still believes in them