THE INDIAN EXPRESS What a charade

For most of March 8, the date chosen for its presumably pro-women edge, there was a dispiriting familiarity to the pictures transmitted from Parliament. On the issue of the Women’s Reservation Bill, debate has not been allowed to move on in more than a decade. Most memorably, in 1997 it was snatched from the hands of the prime minister — at the time I.K. Gujral — and shredded to bits…

Embedded in the law is the rotation of constituencies each election to mark out one-third for women candidates. In one stroke then, the women’s bill could unburden a legislator of accountability to his or her constituents. Our Parliament would by this law be unhinged from the most basic building blocks of parliamentary democracy. Various alternatives have been suggested to circumvent this problem — for instance, multi-member constituencies or ordaining that each party nominate a certain percentage of women in each election.Righting the gender imbalances in our legislatures would be a momentous step. After what’s been termed the democratic upsurge of the ’90s, it could be the game-changer to shake the established hierarchies of our politics. But it should not be done in a way that inflicts new contradictions on our electoral democracy.