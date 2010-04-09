Japan confirms cold war-era ‘secret’ pacts with U.S.

TOKYO – A government-mandated panel has confirmed the existence of once-secret Cold War-era pacts between Japan and U.S. on nuclear arms and other issues, ending decades of official denial by Tokyo.

While declassified U.S. documents have already confirmed such agreements, Tuesday's revelation was the first from the Japanese government.Among the secret pacts the panel acknowledged was a tacit agreement that allowed U.S. nuclear-armed warships into Japanese ports in violation of Japan's non-nuclear principles.The investigation is part of Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama's campaign to make government more open than under the long-ruling conservatives, who repeatedly denied the existence of such pacts.