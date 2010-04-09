Ruling coalition leads in Sri Lankan elections

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) – Sri Lanka's ruling coalition led in early results Friday from parliamentary elections in which President Mahinda Rajapaksa is seeking to strengthen his grip on power by gaining the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. Elections Department results showed that Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance had won 35 of the 225 seats in Thursday's voting, while the main opposition United National Front had won 13. About 20 percent of the results had been released, and the full vote count was not expected before evening. Nevertheless, the government was quick to claim victory for Rajapaksa's coalition. The other opposition coalition led by former army chief Sarath Fonseka — Rajapaksa's main challenger in the January presidential poll — had yet to win a seat. Fonseka is under detention and facing a court-martial on allegations he planned his political career while still in uniform. A two-thirds parliamentary majority would allow Rajapaksa's party to change the constitution to allow a president to serve more than two terms. The opposition fears Rajapaksa will try to remain in power past the end of his second term in 2017.