Iran to open trade center in Kuwait

TEHRAN – Iran will open a trade center in Kuwait in a bid to introduce Iranian-made products as well as offer legal, commercial and marketing services to traders of the two sides, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran deputy director stated.

Hamid Safdel met the Kuwaiti deputy commerce minister in Tehran on Wednesday and the two sides agreed to open the trade center in Kuwait.""Both sides were eager to expand trade relations and establish a joint commercial organization run by the private sectors of the two countries,"" Safdel said, ILNA News Agency reported on Friday.Safdel stated that by introducing the capacities of Iran's Arvand Free Trade Zone to Kuwaiti merchants the grounds for economic cooperation between the ports of the two countries will be laid.He said that a Kuwaiti delegation will soon arrive in Tehran with the aim of investing in this country.The Kuwaiti official underlined the necessity that products traded between the two countries be up to par with international standards and said Iranian official have promised to follow up on this issue.Trade between the two states amounted to 218 million dollars in the first 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year which started March 21, 2009