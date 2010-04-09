Iran trade security ratio improves

TEHRAN – Iran’s trade security ratio improved in the year 2009, deputy director of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said here on Tuesday.

The Mehr News Agency quoted Hamid Safdel as saying that, “While the global trade faced a 12 percent decrease in 2009 in comparison to 2008, Iran exported over $18.6 billion worth of non-oil goods which showed 11 percent increase in terms of value and 38 percent increase in terms of volume.“The nation exported $22.524 billion of non-oil goods including gas condensates which is 5 percent more than the year before,” he added.In 2009 Germany faced a 14 percent and 9 percent decrease in its exports and imports respectively.China’s exports also shrank 16 percent in 2009