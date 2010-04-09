S.Korea eyes four more UAE reactors

South Korea hopes to build an additional four nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s ambassador said on Monday.

In December, the UAE awarded a South Korean group a deal to build and operate four initial nuclear reactors in the country.“We hope to build four more reactors, but so far there is no agreement on this,” Chung Yong-chil, South Korean ambassador to UAE told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.He also reaffirmed South Korea expected to win additional deals worth $20 billion for services and maintenance after the construction of the first four reactors was completed.(Source: Reuters)