Google tests TV search service

Google Inc. is testing a new television-programming search service with Dish Network Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, the latest development in a fast-moving race to combine Internet content with conventional TV.

The service, which runs on TV set-top boxes containing Google software, allows users to find shows on the satellite-TV service as well as video from Web sites like Google's YouTube, according to these people. It also lets users to personalize a lineup of shows, these people said.With the test, Google moves deeper into a crowded field of companies, large and small, that have been trying for years to marry the Web and TV and their business models—from rivals Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. to the manufacturers of televisions and set-top boxes.Just last week, TiVo Inc. announced new digital video recorders that blend broadcast and online content.Google's test, which began last year, is limited to a very small number of the company's employees and their families and could be discontinued at any time, said the people familiar with the matter.Viewers in the Google test, these people said, can search by typing queries, using a keyboard rather than a remote control. Google hopes to connect the service with its nascent TV ad-brokering business, allowing it to target ads to individual households based on search and viewing data. A Google spokeswoman said the company doesn't comment on rumor or speculation.A spokeswoman for Dish Network, which has roughly 14 million subscribers, declined to comment.Previous efforts to access Internet programming on TV sets have failed to catch on, partly because they required consumers to purchase extra hardware. By working directly with an operator like Dish and its hardware, Google could avoid such issues.Unlike earlier efforts, Google's service isn't just about accessing Web content. It is also a search service that is integrated with the operator's programming.For Google, which dominates Web search and the advertising revenue generated by it, the test represents another effort to extend its technology for delivering targeted ads into new fields, as its search business slows down.The company is already playing a major role in the market for smart phones and mobile ads, for example, using an operating system called Android that is gaining popularity and supports a range of Google services.Google appears to be pursuing a strategy to deliver ads across many Intenet-enabled devices from many Web sites.The company has begun to target the market with a nascent ad-brokering business called Google TV. On the content side, its YouTube site has struck a variety of syndication deals with TV makers and console companies.In addition to the test with Dish, Google has been talking to a range of other television-service providers and hardware makers, prodding them to use its Android-based technologies to offer a broader range of programming, a more personal experience and ads. Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt said in a January interview that it “makes sense that people would use Android as an operating system for set-top boxes and buddy boxes and TVs” and added “all of those ideas have been proposed by our partners.”(Source: WSJ)