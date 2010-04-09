Growing number of threats target federal lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) -– Ranging from vulgar language to talk of murder, threats against senators and representatives nearly tripled in recent months as the healthcare overhaul sparked public anger, The Washington Post reported.

House and Senate lawmakers reported 42 threats from January to March, compared with 15 in the last three months of 2009, Senate Sergeant at Arms Terrance W. Gainer said in a story posted on the newspaper's Web site late Thursday.Nearly all the threats, including at least three that led to arrests, appeared to come from people who opposed the health care bill Democrats championed and President Barack Obama signed into law last month.Most of the threats were aimed at members of the House, said Gainer, the former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police.The “incidents ranged from very vulgar to serious threats, including death threats,” he said. The “ability to carry them out is another question and part of an investigation to determine what, if any, appropriate steps to take.”