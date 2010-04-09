Serena out of Family Circle

World number one Serena Williams has pulled out of the Family Circle Cup due to a left knee injury that has kept her on the sidelines since she won the Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki now takes the top seed spot in the green clay tournament, which gets underway this weekend in Charleston, South Carolina.Williams said in a statement released by the competition that her knee ""has not fully healed"" and that she is looking forward to ""returning to the WTA Tour in Europe"".Defending champion Sabine Lisicki and Russian Maria Sharapova have also withdrawn from the event.(Source: Skysports)