Stocks edge down in Asia

SYDNEY (The NYT) -- Asian stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as investors paused in their recent chase for riskier assets, while oil and higher-yielding currencies dropped.

Investors appeared to be searching for reasons to stump up more money as a buoyant mood from the previous day wore off, and some traders said this was an opportunity to take profits.The MSCI index of Asian shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent, after having hit its highest level in over six weeks on Monday, lifted by encouraging U.S. economic data last week.Commodity markets were also subdued. Oil prices fell 0.5 percent after hitting an eight-week high on Monday, as investors awaited industry data expected to show another rise in U.S. crude inventories.In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 stock average was flat, having hit six-week highs the previous day.“We may be close to a short-term peak right now,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. “Given a lack of reasons to really push the Nikkei higher and the fact that it rose over 200 points yesterday, this is a good level for a bit of profit-taking.”