British Airways and Iberia sign merger deal

NEW YORK (The NYT) -- A fresh wave of consolidation in the travel industry surfaced this week as British Airways and Iberia of Spain formalized a long-awaited deal to create one of the world’s largest airline groups.

The moves came amid tentative signs of a recovery from the airline industry’s worst crisis since 2001.The formalization of the British Airways and Iberia merger on Thursday, which is still subject to approval by European Union regulators, would create a group with a combined market value of roughly $7.5 billion that would be 55 percent owned by British Airways shareholders.The headquarters would be in London. The terms and conditions of the agreement are in accord with a preliminary deal reached in November, the companies said.“The merged company will provide customers with a larger combined network,” said Willie Walsh, the British Airways chief executive, who is expected to head the merged group.“It will also have greater potential for further growth by optimizing the dual hubs of London and Madrid and providing continued investment in new products and services.”The two unprofitable carriers said they hoped their combined operation would better equip them to compete with other major airlines and predicted annual savings from the deal of around €400 million, or around $534 million, beginning in 2015.A sizable part of those savings is expected to come from the reduction or elimination of overlapping and unprofitable European routes, analysts said.“I suspect there will be increasing retrenchment by the legacy carriers to cut back on short-haul routes, essentially ceding the field to low-cost competitors” like Ryanair and easyJet, said Daniel Solon, an independent aviation analyst in Barcelona.The alliance by British Airways and Iberia is the latest in a spate of airline consolidations that has grown as the recent economic crisis reduced demand for air travel and limited airlines’ access to financing for new aircraft.Since late 2008, for example, Lufthansa — which absorbed Swiss International airlines in 2005 — has acquired Brussels Airlines, Austrian Airlines and, last year, took full control of its British Midland Airways subsidiary.Delta Air Lines and Northwest Airlines of the United States merged in 2008 and last year reached an expanded partnership agreement with Air France-KLM that seeks to control about 25 percent of passenger flight capacity between the United States and Europe.A combination of United and US Airways — both part of the Star Alliance, the largest global airline alliance — could help both return to profit faster than they could going it alone.United Airlines and US Airways have recently resumed talks about a possible merger that would create the second-largest U.S. airline, after Delta, people briefed on the matter said Wednesday.But mergers in the airline industry have been difficult to accomplish, in part because complex labor contracts can offset the promised cost savings. The latest combination, involving Delta and Northwest, creating the largest U.S. carrier, took nearly two years to complete.One reason that merger succeeded was that Delta and Northwest negotiated a seniority plan and a new collective bargaining agreement with the pilots, enabling the two companies to integrate their operations faster and more smoothly.Disclosure of the talks could spur other airlines, like Continental and American Airlines, to consider bidding for United or US Airways, analysts said.“The success of the Delta-Northwest merger is reinvigorating consolidation discussions in the industry,” said William S. Swelbar, a research engineer with the International Center for Air Transportation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.Combining the British and Spanish flag carriers would create a company with about $22 billion in revenue, the companies said last year.The merged entity would operate a fleet of more than 400 aircraft flying 200 destinations and carrying more than 58 million passengers a year. The group said it planned to retain the British Airways and Iberia brands.British Airways and Iberia recently received tentative approval from U.S. and European regulators to deepen an existing partnership with American Airlines that aims to create a unified network of about 500 possible destinations in more than 100 countries.All three carriers are members of the Oneworld alliance, which also includes Japan Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Qantas.Antonio Vázquez, Iberia’s chairman and chief executive, hinted that the merged group had potentially broader global ambitions, noting that it would be well equipped to “participate in future industry consolidation.”Analysts said they would not be surprised if a combined British Airways-Iberia group sought to acquire other airlines. “I suspect that everyone in the industry is going in that direction,” Mr. Solon said.“Airlines are setting themselves up with new ownership structures that leave the doors open and the bearings greased for that.”British Airways and Iberia said they expected to complete their merger by the end of 2010. Shareholders would be asked to vote on the deal in November, with E.U. regulatory approval expected by December.As agreed last year, British Airways shareholders would receive one share of the new holding company, International Consolidated Airlines Group, for every British Airways share held and Iberia shareholders would receive 1.0205 new shares for every Iberia share held.The holding company, while headquartered in London, will be incorporated in Spain for tax purposes.Shares of Iberia rose 1.9 percent Thursday, while British Airways rose 2.9 percent in London.Under the terms of the agreement signed Thursday, Iberia still retains the right to pull out of the merger if British Airways fails to find a “satisfactory” solution to finance a £3.7 billion, or $5.65 billion, deficit in British Airways’ employee pension plan by the end of this year.The airline and its three main unions agreed last month to restructuring of the pension plan, though that deal has yet to be approved by employees, pension trustees and British regulators.Signing the merger agreement with Iberia, after more than two years of arduous negotiations, provided a rare bit of good news for Mr. Walsh after months of mounting labor unrest at British Airways.The carrier was obliged to cancel hundreds of flights last month — at a cost of up to £45 million — after the union representing its 13,500 flight attendants walked off the job for seven days to protest a wage freeze and cuts to in-flight staff levels.The union, Unite, said late Wednesday that it had put off plans for any further strike action this month after talks with airline management this week showed “serious progress” toward a resolution.