European stocks slip

European stocks edged lower Tuesday in light trading, but oil and gas stocks limited losses for the region's main indexes.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3% at 256.0. London's FTSE 100 was 0.3% lower at 5589.3, Frankfurt's DAX declined 0.1% to 5868.6 and Paris's CAC-40 was down 0.1% at 3901.5.Despite the morning's slow start, market sentiment was still deemed to be positive. “With a good number of major equity benchmarks around the world at their best levels in six weeks and a further number now showing gains for the new year on a year-to-date basis, enthusiasm among investors has risen accordingly,” said John Stoltzfus, senior market strategist at Ticonderoga Securities.Oil, gas and utilities stocks were higher in early European trade.Food retailers were also higher due to some positive broker comments, with Nestle up 0.9% following an equity upgrade by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and AB InBev 1.9% higher on upbeat commentary from Morgan Stanley.In corporate news, the EADS fell 5.5% after stating the Airbus's A380 superjumbo will be loss-making for at least two to three years. EADS swung into the red in 2009, weighed down by provisions against loses and reduced revenue from its delayed A400M military airlifter program.Meanwhile, investors will be keeping one eye on Europe's sovereign debt issues ahead of a key meeting between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, the U.S. President and the U.S. Treasury Secretary.Mr. Papandreou has said he is seeking support from the Obama administration to rein in the type of market speculation he blames for driving up Greece's borrowing costs.Elsewhere, Portugal's government has launched its own budget cuts to shore up its public finances. The plan is to slash the budget shortfall to 2.8% of gross domestic product in 2013 from 9.3% of GDP last year. Lisbon's PSI-20 index was 0.9% lower at 7851.0 at 0900 GMT.Asian stock markets were mixed, with many investors looking to China for cues, while others were taking a breather after recent stock market gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% and South Korea's Kospi Composite was flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.1% while, on the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%.On Monday, U.S. stocks closed slightly lower, led by health-care stocks as President Barack Obama took health insurers to task in a speech. Still, the stock declines were limited as expectations for a Tuesday announcement from Cisco helped lift the technology and telecommunications sectors.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.1% at 10,552.5. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3% to 2332.2, boosted by Cisco. The Standard & Poor's 500 index ended flat at 1138.50, snapping a six-day winning streak.(Source: The WSJ)