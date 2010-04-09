United, US Air face clearer path for renewed talks on combination

A number of favorable factors are prompting United Airlines to resume its merger talks with US Airways, but the combination could face substantial pushback from the carriers' unions and government regulators.

Credit markets are open again to airlines, which means funding for after-merger integration could be easier to obtain. Carriers including UAL Corp.'s United and US Airways Group Inc. are poised to begin reporting profits later this year.The industry has cut the number of seats in the sky, which is bolstering efforts to raise fares. And airlines are finding new revenue by charging for checked luggage and preferred seats.Still, the head of United's pilots union, Capt. Wendy Morse, said Thursday that news of the talks “has caused a great deal of consternation among the pilots I represent.” She said a merger with US Airways “will only serve to distract United's management team from solving its own pressing issues.”A United-US Airways combination would be nearly as large as Delta Air Lines Inc., the biggest U.S. carrier in terms of traffic, and could lead to major cost savings and revenue synergies.The two airlines have similar fleets, while their wage rates are closely aligned and among the lowest in the industry. Both also belong to Star Alliance, a global marketing group. But mergers are tough to construct, even in relatively balmy economic times. The Justice Department under the Obama administration has shown itself more willing to interfere with business consolidation.The Transportation Department also is playing tough with airlines' efforts to trade takeoff and landing slots at congested airports. Some politicians may oppose a merger on the grounds that United and US Airways have a large market share at Washington, D.C., airports.Labor issues also loom. United's unions, which made big concessions when it was in bankruptcy, want payback in contracts now being negotiated.US Airways pilots, meantime, have a clause in their current agreement that restores pay to prebankruptcy-court levels if US Airways is involved in a change-of-control merger.Both carriers are benefiting from cost cuts, the waning recession, improving traffic and revenue and big cash stockpiles. But driving the discussions are concerns at both companies that there are still too many U.S. airlines flying around with too many seats.“This industry destroys value for all stakeholders,” said Glenn Tilton, chief executive of UAL, during a recent interview before the merger discussions surfaced. “It's financially dreadful,” he added. “If you don't change it, it will always be dreadful.”Chicago-based UAL enters this round of talks smaller but in a much stronger position operationally and financially. The company exited bankruptcy-court protection in 2006 and has continued to improve its operations since.The No. 3 U.S. airline by traffic, United has raised billions in liquidity, placed a major order for planes aimed at international routes and is focusing on improving on-time performance and simplifying its operations.US Airways also has benefited from shrinking, and improving its punctuality.The No. 6 carrier by traffic also narrowed its losses and recently has been reporting strong revenue gains. But the Tempe, Ariz., company, the smallest and most challenged of the major hub-and-spoke airlines, still is trying to address labor issues from its own 2005 merger with America West Airlines.UAL's Mr. Tilton and Doug Parker, CEO of US Airways, have long argued the industry needs consolidation. Their views only hardened as European carriers bulked up through mergers and Delta created the world's largest airline by merging with Northwest Airlines in 2008. Just Thursday, British Airways PLC and Iberia Líneas Aéreas de España SA signed a merger agreement that will create another European behemoth.Messrs. Tilton and Parker have considered mergers before, and not just between their respective companies. But the previous round of merger talks were set off after the 2001 terror attacks sent several large carriers into bankruptcy court.(Source: The WSJ)