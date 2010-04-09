“Antigone” mingled with Iranian play for puppet show

TEHRAN -- A puppet show based on Sophocles “Antigone” and the Iranian play “City of Tales” is scheduled to be staged at Tehran’s Iranshahr Hall on April 16.

Pupak Hidaji will direct the puppetry entitled “Antigone in Wonderland” with the help of Marzieh Borumand, director of one of Iran’s most popular puppetries “City of Mice” and Hamid Jebelli, who voiced Chaqalu in the show, reported the Persian service of ISNA on Friday.“I’m glad our group has been given the chance to perform the play with the help of Mrs. Borumand and Mr. Jebelli,” Hidaji said.The group also includes Erfan Ebrahimi, Mahia Qovvati, Elham Salamat-Sharif, and Nasrin Khanjari.Written by Bijan Mofid in 1967, “City of Tales” is based on Iranian folklore. It tells the story of people suffering as a result of old superstitions.“‘City of Tales’ is the painful story of someone who has been impaired by idiocy and superstition, and traditions and belief systems imposed upon him,” Mofid once said.The play debuted at the Shiraz Arts Festival, which was annually held in Shiraz from 1967 to 1977. It also toured Tehran, Abadan, Masjed-Soleiman for over three months.