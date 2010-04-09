Iranian filmmaker Sani appointed to Cuban festival jury

TEHRAN -- The Iranian filmmaker Mahmudreza Sani was selected for the International Jury of the 8th edition of the Cuban Humberto Solás International Low Budget Festival running from April 19 to 25.

Cuban writers Reynaldo Gonzalez and Rafael Grillo, Argentine composer Osvaldo Montes, French actor François Dunoyer and Egyptian filmmaker Basel Ramsis are other jury members that will grant prizes in different categories.Sani comes from Abadan in southern Iran. He has been working as a director assistant and also as an actor in several movies including “Kimia”, “Mast”, “In Allies of Love”, and “Born Under Libra”.His own productions include “History of Muslims in Andalusia” filmed in Spain, “Che Guevara, Sweet Dream of Sugar Cane” in Cuba, and “War and Peace” in Britain and several more.“The Wild Goose” is Sani’s lone feature movie.Some 70 films will compete in this year’s festival, including feature films and shorts, video art, and documentaries from countries such as Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, France, Germany and Cuba.The festival is an annual cultural event that gathers filmmakers from around the world who are committed to upholding humane and aesthetic films made with modest resources.