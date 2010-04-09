Iranian collector to donate “Harmonic Photos” to museum

TEHRAN -- “Harmonic Photos” a collection featuring leading Iranian musicians and instrumentalists will be donated to the Music Museum of Iran in Tehran.

The collection belongs to the private collector Foruq Bahmanpur, and has been collected over the years from musicians, their family members, friends and students.The photos are currently on display in an exhibition at the Axkhaneh Shahr in Tehran located on Bahar Shiraz Square in the Haft-e Tir neighborhood. They will later be transferred to the Music Museum of Iran.“All the photos have identity certificates. Some of the musicians whose photos are also found in the collection, such as Hushang Zarif, Mohammad Sarir, and Homayun Khorram, have visited the exhibition,” Bahmanpur told the Persian service of IRNA.The collection was previously displayed in Shiraz, Isfahan, and several cities in France and Britain.She also announced the entire collection along with a brief biography of the musicians will come out in book form soon.Bahmanpur has also published the book “Lasting Whispers” and is currently working on compiling a book on the oral history of music broadcast on Iran’s radio.