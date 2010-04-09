Spanish police believe ETA decimated by arrests: report

MADRID (AFP) -- Spanish police believe the armed Basque separatist group ETA is now “on the edge of an abyss” after the arrest of several of its leaders, a Spanish newspaper reported Monday.

The group's new military chief, Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera, is “incompetent” and is “surrounded by people who are inexperienced in matters of organization,” El Pais said, quoting a police report.“The commandos that he is sending to Spain are quickly arrested or soon leave,” the report said.It said Carrera took over as ETA's military leader from Ibon Gogeascoechea Arronategui, who was arrested in France last month.Arronategui was the fifth suspected ETA leader to be captured in two years in France, which the group has long used as a rear base to stage attacks in Spain.ETA, which figures on the terrorist blacklist of both the European Union and the United States, is blamed for 828 deaths in its 41-year campaign for independence in the Basque region of northern Spain and southwestern France.Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero's government has adopted a hard line against ETA since the group officially called off a 15-month-old ceasefire in June 2007, arresting dozens of members and seizing large quantities of weapons and explosives.“The recent actions taken against ETA, which have led to the break-up of its leadership, have left the group 'on the edge of an abyss,’ ” the center-left daily said, quoting from the police report.“Less than 10 terrorists, usually five” now take part in meetings of ETA's leadership, it added.An internal debate in 2008 and 2009 over the direction ETA should take “did not lead to a change in strategy” and violence remains “legitimate” in the organization.ETA is “bleeding and does not seem able of stopping the hemorrhaging. But it can always carry out attacks,” the police report said.It added that “the consumption of drugs and the weak commitment to the militant cause have become common among the young ETA members.”