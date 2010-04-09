Polish president, 131 others killed in plane crash

Polish President Lech Kaczynski along with 131 others died in a plane crash on Saturday. The plane, a Tu-154, crashed while it was landing in heavy fog in southwest Russia.

The governor of the Smolensk region, where the crash took place about 11 a.m. (0700 GMT), said no one survived.""The Polish presidential plane did not make it to the runway while landing. Tentative findings indicate that it hit the treetops and fell apart,"" Sergei Anufriev said on state news channel Rossiya-24.Kaczynski’s wife was also among the dead.Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Petr Paszkowski also said the plane crashed some 300-400 meters from the runway near Smolensk, according to RIA Novosti.Paszkowski said the Polish president was heading a delegation that was to attend the Katyn ceremonies in southwest Russia in honor of the mass killing of Polish officers on the brink of WWII.""The plane crashed during landing after it caught onto a tree,"" Paszkowski said.