Ukraine president reaffirms willingness to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia

KIEV (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych on Friday reiterated his country's willingness to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia.

“Russia is an important strategic partner of Ukraine, further advancing mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation serves the interests of both countries,” Yanukovych said during a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.“Recently, I had discussed with Russian leaders in Moscow on working together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in energy,” Yanukovych said, who had twice visited Russia in a month since taking office on February 25.“We are looking forward to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Kiev in May, to continue dialogue on these issues,” he added.The two sides also exchanged views on developing bilateral economic and trade cooperation, hosting a joint celebration of the 65th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941- 1945, according to a statement released by the President's press service.Lavrov arrived here on Friday for a two-day visit to Kiev.