Nordstrom president's pay up 50 percent last year

NEW YORK (AP) -- The president of Nordstrom Inc. received a 50 percent pay boost last year as upscale department store operator worked its way out of a recessionary slump to keep up with shoppers' new frugal habits.

Blake W. Nordstrom's total compensation was valued at $3 million in 2009 and most of the increase was tied to a bonus related to the company's performance last year.His base salary totaled $700,000 in 2009, about the same as 2008. He received a performance-related bonus of $1.2 million. In the prior year, he did not receive the bonus.His 2009 compensation also included stock options and restricted stock valued at $1 million on the day they were granted, according to a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2008, he received similar awards valued at $1.1 million.Nordstrom, 49, received perks valued at $43,760 in the company's fiscal 2009, which ended in January. That figure was less than the $66,000 in perks he received from the previous year.The bulk of his perks in 2009 came from $32,055 in merchandise discounts, which the company said in the filings it provides so employees can be familiar with merchandise and the customer experience.Nordstrom also received $9,800 in contributions to his retirement plan, $5,001 for medical insurance and $504 for life insurance premiums.The Associated Press formula is designed to isolate the value the company's board placed on the executive's total compensation package during the last fiscal year. It includes salary, bonus, performance-related bonuses, perks, above-market returns on deferred compensation and the estimated value of stock options and awards granted during the year.The calculations don't include changes in the present value of pension benefits, making the AP total different in most cases than the total reported by companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission.Nordstrom, president of the company since August 2000, is a fourth-generation relative of company founder John W. Nordstrom. He has been helping the company work through the recession that even had wealthier shoppers cutting back.The company has been carrying less inventory, which helps it boost profits. Shoppers are responding and the company has said it is selling more regular-priced merchandise. Nordstrom also expects to take market share this year from competitors.On Thursday, the company said a key sales figure rose much higher than analysts expected as the company continued to gain momentum. Sales at stores open at least a year grew 16.8 percent in March. The figure is considered a key measure of retailer performance because it measures growth at existing stores rather than from newly opened ones.For the year, Nordstrom posted net income of $441 million, or $2.01 per share, compared with net income of $401 million, or $1.83 per share, the year before. Revenue was nearly flat at $8.3 billion. Shares finished the 2009 year nearly tripling to end at $37.58. The company is based in Seattle.