Iranian doc wins jury award at Full Frame festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian documentary “The Poot” by Elham Asadi was awarded at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival which was held from April 8 to 11 in Durham.

The film won the Full Frame Jury Award for Best Short during the closing ceremony on April 11.As the festival’s website described the film “as a beautifully crafted tribute to the ancient Iranian tradition of carpet weaving, documenting the detail and precision that goes into each hand-loomed creation” in which “No part of the process is overlooked.”“In this pure visual treat, stunning cinematography and an ambient soundscape come together to celebrate handmade work in an age of mass-production,” the website mentioned about the film.The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is an annual international event dedicated to the theatrical exhibition of non-fiction cinema. Each spring, Full Frame welcomes filmmakers and film lovers from around the world to historic downtown Durham, N.C., for a four-day, morning to midnight array of over 100 films as well as discussions, panels, and southern hospitality