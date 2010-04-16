Iran, Bahrain to boost economic ties

TEHRAN -- Iran intends to boost economic relations with Bahrain, Iranian First Vice President’s deputy said in a press conference in Manama.

IRNA News Agency quoted Ali Aqa-Mohammadi as saying that Iran sees fine opportunities for investment in Bahrain and the two sides seek to boost bilateral relations.A high-ranking Iranian economic delegation headed by Aqa-Mohammadi paid a 3-day visit to Manama in efforts to discuss economic ties with the Bahraini officials.Bahrain Business Network also reported that Iran is planning to hike the volume of trade exchanges with Bahrain to top $5 billion annually.BCCI treasurer Othman Sharif also stressed the keenness of the private sector to promote cooperation.""The current volume of trade exchanges remains below our ambitions and the extent of opportunities and potential available in both countries,"" he said during his talks with the Iranian delegation.The two sides hailed the establishment of a technical committee meant to promote cooperation and increase the volume of trade exchanges.Talks also focused on various aspects of economic cooperation, particularly imports of Iranian natural gas to Bahrain.Meanwhile, Aqa-Mohammadi and the Bahraini Oil and Gas Affairs Minister and National Oil and Gas Authority Chairman Abdulhussain Mirza discussed importing oil and gas from Iran on Thursday