TEHRAN -- Prominent Iranian calligrapher Nasrollah Afjeii is to hold an exhibition of his work in Doha, Qatar in November.

“I will be displaying about 12 examples of my work, mostly inscribed in Nastaliq and Sols”, he told the Persian service of FARS.Afjeii has been working on the project since last year and most of the tableaus bear the verses of Fatehah Surah.Afjeii’s works are distinctively full of rhythm, possess a firm composition and yet are obviously undertaken with great delicacy.He has so far held several exhibits in France, Britain, Indonesia, Italy, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.